Upcoming 9-28-17

Art & Wine

Artist and educator Joyce Crown-Wilkins will lead a Wine & Art program from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 28, at the Tappahannock Artists’ Guild Gallery, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock.

Crown-Wilkins will lead interested adults of all skill levels through hands-on application of acrylics on canvas. Materials, including pre-sketched canvases, will be provided. For fees and registration, call 761-8082.

‘Twilight Baroque’

The Wren Masters, a classical quartet from Williamsburg, will perform “Twilight Baroque” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 30, inside Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at christchurch1735.ticketleap.com, or at the church. The event includes an intermission with libations available for purchase.

Fall festival

Fairfields United Methodist Church will host the 22nd annual Fairfields Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 30, on the church grounds, 14741 Northumberland Highway, Burgess.

The festival features arts, crafts, collectibles, free children events, North Carolina-style barbecue, homemade soups, baked goods, music and extensive promotion.

RCA concerts

The Rappahannock Concert Association 2017-18 concert series will offer seven shows, beginning Saturday, September 30, with Masters of Soul at Northumberland High School Performing Arts Theater, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville.

For the complete schedule, venues, subscriptions and tickets, call 1-866-217-8149, or visit rappahannockconcerts.org.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross, Northumberland County Chapter will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at First Baptist Church, 3585 Courthouse Road, Heathsville.

Remember to drink plenty of water, eat a good meal and bring a photo identification. To make a reservation, call 580-4933.

Square dancing

The Square Pegs will hold free sessions at 7 p.m. Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, at Fairfields United Methodist Church in Burgess.

Classes will continue on Thursdays throughout the year and cost $5 per week. Students will graduate as main-stream dancers in the spring. Some line dances are also taught. Call Doty Douglas, 580-1625.

Distinctive Bazaar

Irvington United Methodist Church, 26 King Carter Drive, Irvington recently announced the dates for its annual Distinctive Bazaar – a Premier Northern Neck Event.

The dates are October 7, November 4 and December 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bazaar offers gift baskets, theme decorated wreaths and trees, baked goods and a café luncheon. Chili and corn bread will be served on October 7.

OktoberFest

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao, will host its annual OktoberFest celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. October 6. Tickets will be $40 per person. For tickets, call 472-3550.

Festivities will include music of Low ‘n’ Brows. The menu will include hot pretzels, beer, wine, bratwurst, sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, beets, spiced apples, Black Forest cake and apple strudel.

Show raffle

The Lancaster County Virginia Education Foundation (LCVEF) is raffling tickets to “Broadway in Richmond” plays. The plays are “The Sound of Music,” “Finding Neverland,” “Cabaret,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour.”

Tickets are $10 each, three for $20, or 15 for $100. The tickets are available at various business, from LCVEF board members or 438-6604.

On Stage season will open October 7

The Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts 2017-18 On Stage season will open October 7 with Brass Transit at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.The season will continue with Robin and Linda Williams, November 18; John Brown Little Big Band, ‘Holiday in Swing’ Concert, December 16; MozART, March 9; and Sons of Serendip, April 14.

Season subscriptions are $165 for all five concerts. Single tickets for individual performances are $39, if available. To purchase tickets, call 438-5555, or visit rappahannockfoundation.org.

The Taters coming to the Half Shell

The 2017 Music on the Half Shell Stage concert series will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 12, at Town Centre Park, 150 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

The Taters present layers of acoustic and electric guitars mixed with three- and four-part harmonies to give each song its own personality while the lead vocals and songwriting pull it all together.

Floral designs

Rappahannock Garden Club will meet at 12:45 p.m. October 12, at Grace Hall, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Sally Harrison, owner of Fairntosh Flowers, will demonstrate “Floral Design for Table and Mantel.” The program is free and open to the public.

Country breakfast slated Oct. 14

Lancaster Union Lodge #88 A.F. & A.M. will serve an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. October 14 at the Lodge, 48 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

The cost is $10. Ages 5 and younger, uniformed military and law enforcement eat free.

Veterans’ breakfast

Commonwealth Senior Living at Farnham, 511 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham, hosts a Veterans’ Breakfast at 9 a.m. on second Tuesdays. Participants are urged to RSVP at 394-2102.

Dog show

The Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck will hold its 17th annual Dog Gone Dog Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 14 at the Irvington Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The event is sponsored by Invisible Fence Brand.

There will be 13 competition events, $4 per event, per pet; baked goods, picnic foods, silent auction, pet boutique and vendors. Donations welcome.

White Stone

Oktoberfest

The 2017 Oktoberfest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 28 on the WSVFD grounds, 578 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Sponsored by White Stone Business Association, this family friendly festival will feature arts, crafts, classic car show, bake sale, and chili cook off.

The ACCA Temple Sauerkraut German Band will perform, German fare and beverages will be offered by the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department.

Oral histories

The Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society on Saturday, September 30, will offer an Oral History Interviewing Workshop with Dr. Betsy Brinson. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Middlesex County Historic Courthouse in Saluda.

Special concert

Soprano opera singer Willsonia Boyer and pianist Marijo Newman will present a a special benefit performance October 29 at at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock. Admission will be $15 for adults, and $10 for students.

Proceeds will go towards the Lancaster High School Band trip to the Taxslayer Bowl game in Jacksonville, Fla., on December 30. To make a donation to the band trip, or purchase concert tickets, contact Lancaster Band Boosters president Donna McGrath at 438-5803, or dmcgrath64@gmail.com.

Prevent suicide

Prevent Suicide Walk For A New Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 14. The walk will begin at Grace Episcopal Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. To register, visit chvc.online, or call 1-888-773-8550, or 642-5402.

A $5 donation per person will benefit suicide prevention awareness initiatives. Donations will be accepted the morning of the event.

Fall musical

The Lancaster Players will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Shows will be staged at 8 p.m. November 3, 4, 10, 16, 17 and 18, as well as 3 p.m. November 5 and 12, at The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone.

The theater and bar will open an hour prior to performances. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit lancasterplayers.org, or call 453-3776.

Asheville Tour cancelled

The Friends of Northumberland Public Library Asheville Tour has been cancelled due to insufficient entries.