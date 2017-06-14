Urbanna student wins Nunn Fine Arts award

Christchurch School recently announced Andrew Larkin Rae is this year’s recipient of the Michael Tebbs Nunn ’86 Fine Arts Scholarship.

The scholarship, established in memory of Christchurch School student and White Stone resident Michael Tebbs Nunn, the son of Albert and Rebecca Nunn of Kilmarnock, is awarded to a rising senior who has demonstrated a spirit of creativity and excellence in the field of fine arts.

Rae is the son of Scott and Sarah Rae of Urbanna.

“Larkin approaches art in an exceptionally mature way because he works without pretension and naturally understands that art, like most things, is about the process, not the product,” said visual and performing arts director Mark Parsons. “Like his personality, Larkin’s work is down-to-earth, honest and fun. His work ethic is mature and deserves recognition. He doesn’t seek encouragement or excuses to make art. He just does it because he has a curious, innovative mind and he genuinely enjoys the creative process. His potential as an artist, craftsman and idea generator is bountiful.”

Rae was in this year’s drama production, was in the River & Outdoor group and is a headmaster’s list student.