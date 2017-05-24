Veterans celebration set Friday

Commonwealth Senior Living and the Kilmarnock Museum have partnered to create a “special thank you day” for all veterans and their families. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Commonwealth Assisted Living, Kilmarnock.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. H. C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John J. “Jack” Sheehan will both be in attendance along with Gen. Patton impersonator Tim Beasley, who will arrive by military convoy, said museum president Carroll Lee Ashburn.

Multiple color guards will present colors and there will be a performance by pipers from the Kilmarnock and District Pipe Band, said Ashburn. There also will be displays of military artifacts, dating back to the Revolutionary War and free hearing and blood pressure checks.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Coates will give away autographed photos, Doug Sebra will display flint napping items and there will be free food, said Ashburn.

The event will conclude at 2 p.m. with free raffle drawings for multiple prizes, including lunch for two, a bushel of steamed crabs, movie tickets, Flying Squirrels and baseball tickets, he said.

Veterans and their families are asked to RSVP by Thursday, May 25, to Amy at 435-9896 or aashley@commonwealthsl.com.