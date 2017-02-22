Virginia A. ‘Ginger’ Shelton

BELLVILLE, OHIO—Virginia Annette “Ginger” Shelton passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Florida Hospital in Tampa, Fla. She was 72.

She was born May 26, 1944, to parents Frank and Lucy (Gaskins) Sadler in Irvington. Ginger graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1962.

On January 18, 1986, she married Tom Shelton and they shared 31 wonderful years of marriage together.

Ginger worked for the Sprint Telephone Company, working her way up until retiring in 1999 as a PBX supervisor.

Raised on the Chesapeake, she loved seafood and the beach. In her spare time, she took pleasure in traveling in the family motor home.

She is survived by husband, Thomas Shelton; daughter, Jeanie Brown; granddaughter, Mary Catherine Brown; mother-in-law, Lela Shelton; nieces, Debbie Ward, Bonnie D. (David) Roop, Donna Lynn Holden, Linda Dean Holden and Lori Holden Gallegos; nephews, William P. Davis III and Harry B. Sadler Jr.; brother-in-law, Birch Holden; and several Gaskins family cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucy Sadler; son, Eric Shelton; father-in-law, Bill Shelton; and siblings, Mary Marshall S. Holden, Frances S. Davis and Harry Bedford Sadler.

A graveside service was held Monday, February 20, in Bellville Cemetery, 144 Church Street, Bellville. The family received friends prior to the service in the Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, Bellville.

Snyder Funeral Homes handled the arrangements and encourages you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to the family at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.