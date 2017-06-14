Virginia State Parks will offer special programs for Great American Campout

Virginia State Parks will observe the Great American Campout June 24.

Ten state parks will offer special overnight events, including camping in new, unusual locations, according to Jim Meisner Jr., senior public relations and marketing specialist.

The 10 parks with special overnight programming include Natural Tunnel State Park, Caledon State Park, Grayson Highlands State Park, High Bridge Trail State Park, Hungry Mother State Park, James River State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Sky Meadows State Park, Smith Mountain Lake State Park and Wilderness Road State Park.

For a description of the special activities, visit virginiastateparks.gov.

Seventeen parks will have special programming for the day and encourage participants to make the experience overnight by reserving a campsite in the campground, said Meisner.

Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Special activities June 24 at Belle Isle State Park, will include:

• Seine n’ Splash, 11 a.m. Picnic Area.

• Camp Cooking: Shake n’ Make Ice Cream, 3 p.m. Campground. $2 per serving. Pre-register at 462-5030.

• Marsh Madness, 5 p.m. Campground.

• Owl Prowl, 7 p.m. Campground. Pre-register at 462-5030.

Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Montross. 493-8821.

Special activities June 24 at Westmoreland State Park will include:

• Become A Naturalist, 1 p.m. Discovery Center.

• Ice Cream Making 3 p.m. Discovery Center. $2 per person.

• Camp Cooking: Apple Crisp, 6 p.m. Discovery Center. $2 per person, or $6 per family.

The National Wildlife Foundation created the Great American Campout to help families learn about camping.

In addition to campsites, some state parks offer camping cabins and yurts. These facilities are in the campground and guests use the bathhouse. Guests don’t need to invest in a tent and sleeping bags. For all the comforts of home, Virginia State Parks offers more than 300 cabins with air conditioning.

For more information about Virginia State Parks activities and amenities or to make a reservation for one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, contact the Virginia State Parks Customer Care Center, 800-933-7275; or visit virginiastateparks.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.