Edgar Harper, 12, of Kinsale concentrates on his decoy painting at the 38th annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show last weekend in White Stone. The youth decoy painting activity was sponsored by the Virginia Waterfowlers Association. The event is the main fundraiser for the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department and draws thousands of visitors and dozens of vendors from up and down the east coast. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi