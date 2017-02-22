WEEMS—William B. Walker (Billy), 82, of Weems died February 9, 2017. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Walker and Essie Walker; and his brother, Kendrick Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Walker; his son, Clint C. Walker (Scooby); daughter, Debbie; stepchildren, Jessie, Gene and Joanne, deceased; grandchildren, Alex, Dakota, Shayne, Paige, Jeffrey, Shannon and Branden; great-grandchildren, Sebastion, Jackson and Olive.

Billy was a U.S. Air Force veteran (21 years). He coached Little League baseball for many years.

He was donated to science and services were private.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.