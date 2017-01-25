William C. Webb

RICHMOND—William C. “Bill” Webb, 65, of Richmond passed away January 11, 2017.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William H. Webb; mother-in-law, Patricia M. Keyser; and sister-in-law, Mary Keyser Harding.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Keyser Webb; son, Andy Webb (Lauren); mother, Elsie Nonie Webb; brother, Wayne H. Webb (Deborah); father-in-law, W. R Keyser (Ray Lee); and a large extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

His passion for VCU basketball, depth of historical knowledge and love for his family and friends will be missed.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel, 1771 Parham Road, Richmond. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., February 4, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1647 Briarfield Road, Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, 11620 Busy Street, North Chesterfield, VA 23236.