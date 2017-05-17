IRVINGTON—William F. Blocher Jr. of Irvington passed away on April 19, 2017. He was 78 years young.

Bill was born in Washington, D.C., to William F. Blocher and Mildred Williams (Blocher Purcell). He graduated from GW University and while attending college, he met Karen Klare who became his wife (divorced 1984) and mother of two daughters, Kimberly and Robyn.

Bill worked at the family printing business, Blocher Reprographics Inc. He soon began a long history of active involvement with local and state politics and serving as chairman of the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce.

His professional career took him to the IT Government sector in the early 1980s where he held various executive level positions until his unofficial retirement in 2015. During these years in Reston, he met and married Sue Lewis (divorced 1997) who had two children, Chad and Haley, from a previous marriage.

In 2005, Bill moved to Lancaster County where he joined the Lancaster County Republican Committee, was appointed to an official position and Republican member of the local Board of Elections.

His parents and his stepbrother, Ron, predeceased Bill.

Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly and Robyn; his brother, Bob; his half-brother, Roy; and half-sister, Alice; along with various nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will held at The Kilmarnock Inn in Kilmarnock on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.