REEDVILE—William F. Burruss Sr., 83, of Reedville passed away on May 28, 2017, at his home. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and a retired boat salesman.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Burruss; son, William F. Burruss Jr. (Carol); daughter, Julie Burruss Alford (Tim); three stepchildren, Gail Weil, Kay Norris and Andy Anderson; four grandchildren, Kara Bramhall (Cory), Will Burruss, Laurel Martinez (Joel) and Lance Alford; three great-grandchildren, Zoey Martinez, A. J. Martinez and Gabby Martinez ; a nephew, John Currin Burruss (Tammy); and his four beloved pets, Hannah, Jaynie, Ellie and Sheba.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Fairport Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairport Baptist Church, 2399 Fairport Road, Reedville, VA 22539.