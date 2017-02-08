William H. “Billy” Dawson

HEATHSVILLE—William Henry “Billy” Dawson Jr., 66, of Heathsville passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

He was well-loved by many in the local community and beyond and known for his sense of humor and love of music. Billy, who farmed land in the Northern Neck for the past three decades, was also active in many different organizations, as well as a conservationist, an entrepreneur, a deacon at Smithland Baptist Church, co-founder of Bay’s Best Seed and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor of science in chemistry.

Billy is survived by his mother, Winifred B. Dawson of Heathsville; sister, Karen Jett (Fred) of Ophelia; nieces, Kim O’Bier (Stan) of Sunnybank, Kelly Jett (Edrion) of San Diego, Calif., and Katherine Jett of Alexandria; two grandnephews, Andrew and Gavin; and three grandnieces, Logan, Mallory, and Grace.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at Smithland Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Smithland Baptist Church, PO Box 25, Heathsville, VA 22473; or Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7990 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473.

Welch funeral Home-Marks Chapel, Warsaw, handled the arrangements.