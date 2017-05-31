William H. Evans III

IRVINGTON—William Henry Evans III, 66, of Irvington passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Bill was born in Memphis, Tenn., on June 13, 1950.

Bill earned a bachelor of science in psychology from Memphis State and then served as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He later pursued an associate’s in nursing from Trenton Junior College in Trenton, Mo.; followed by his earning of his CRNA credentials from Pawtucket Hospital School of Anesthesia in Rhode Island. During his career, he worked at St. Mary’s in Fall River, Mass., Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, and Retreat Doctor’s Hospital in Richmond.

Bill served in reserve units of the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines and was a decorated veteran of Desert Storm. He retired a U.S. Army major. He was an Eagle Scout, served as a soccer and swim coach for many years, possessed a great love of the outdoors, taught biology and health science at Christchurch School in Christchurch and served on town council and as the mayor of Irvington.

In his cherished roles as husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many, Bill continually inspired hope, exuded charisma and care, offered dedicated service to country and modeled genuine love of family—all of these punctuated with a keen sense of humor.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Eda Marie Evans; his son, William Henry Evans IV (Heather); his son, Christian Eric Evans (April); his son, Kai Peter Evans; his daughter, Kaitlin; and his four grandchildren, Christian Nathan Evans, Ellie Reed Evans, Madeleine Barry Evans and William Henry Evans V.

Bill is survived by his brother, John Bennett Evans (Donna); his brother, George Lee Evans (Mary); sister, Nancy Alice Curry (Tim); the wife of his brother-in-law, Patricia Freeman Carlson; a close family friend, Martha Swann Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews, Jeremey Evans, Christian Evans, Olivia Evans, Dalton Evans, Lauren Evans, Anna Williams, Josh Hensley, Jamie Hensley Jones, Julie Hudspeth, Sven Carlson, and Erik Carlson.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bennett Evans; father, retired U.S. Navy Capt. William Henry Evans Jr.; and brother-in-law, Sven Bengt Carlson.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck, Inc., 75 South Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482; Boy Scouts of America, 4015 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond, VA, 23230; or the JROTC program at Lancaster High School, 8815 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster, VA 22503.