Wilmore makes it happen for Lancaster, 6-5, over Nandua at the Dream Fields Invitational

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

Adam Wilmore made things happen for the Red Devils last Saturday in an extra-inning varsity baseball win, 6-5, over Nandua at the Dream Fields Invitational in Kilmarnock.

Wilmore beat out a dropped third strike to first then stole second and third and scored the game-winning run on a pass ball in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Jacob Taft was at the plate when the catcher missed the pitch and misplaced the ball. The ball dropped at his feet but he looked behind him. That’s when Wilmore sprinted home to collide with both the pitcher and catcher. He was safe on the slide.

“It was a real heads up play by Adam,” said LHS coach Welby Saunders.

Nandua had taken an early lead, 2-0, in its first at bat on a single and error. Lancaster went up 3-2 in the second on a double by Hunter Koonce, single by Matthew Kleinfelter and double by Danny Hinson.

Nandua took advantage of another LHS error to score a run and tie the outing, 3-3, in the third but Lancaster answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on singles by Spencer Crittenden and Kleinfelter and a sacrifice fly by Hinson.

Lancaster loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and got an RBI single by Hinson to score one but left three stranded.

Defensive miscues and two pass balls allowed Nandua to score two and tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the sixth.

“We’re a young team,” said Saunders. “But we’re learning and improving with every game.”

W&L 4

Lancaster 1

In the opening night of the invitational, Washington & Lee beat Lancaster, 4-1.

The Eagles put up one run on an error, walk and two-out double in the top of the second and went up 2-0 in the fifth on back-to-back doubles. Back-to-back errors help W&L score two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Lancaster left the bases loaded in the second inning and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh. LHS scored its only run on a one-out fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth. The Devils left two stranded in that frame.

Lancaster 5

West Point 2

Crittenden pitched five innings last Wednesday for the win and Kleinfelter fanned three batters in one inning for the save when Lancaster beat West Point, 5-2.

Lancaster took a one-run lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the third after Kleinfelter hit a lead-off single, stole second and advanced to third on a single by Hinson. Jayson Gill hit a double to drive in Kleinfelter and Hinson and Gill both stole home on pass balls.

Lancaster capped its scoring in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs after loading the bases on a single by Hinson and back-to-back walks by Wilmore and Gill. Brandon Rosalia scored Hinson with a single and Brandon Hill hit an RBI single, scoring Wilmore.

Koonce, Hinson and Rosalia all went 2-for-3 to lead Lancaster’s offense and Hill was 1-for-1 with an RBI single.

The Red Devils play at 7 p.m tomorrow, April 7, at Rappahannock, then have next week off for spring break.