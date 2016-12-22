Funerals and Visitations

A memorial service for Lloyd Tayloe Griffith, 86, of Mount Holly will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, at Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Road, Kinsale, with a reception following. Mr. Griffith died December 18, 2016.

A funeral service for Robert Lanmon Headley, 78, of Callao will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Smithland Baptist Church, 1047 Walnut Point Road, Heathsville, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel, Warsaw. Mr. Headley died December 21, 2016.

A memorial service for George Everett Hale, 80, of Callao will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel, Warsaw. Mr. Hale died December 21, 2016.