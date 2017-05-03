Alzerine S. Headley

WARSAW—Alzerine “Renie” Swann Headley, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2017. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wharton Bernard Headley Jr.

The daughter of John Dee and Myrtle Hall Swann, she was survived by three children, Patricia Henderson (Al), Deborah Sylva and Brian Headley; four grandchildren, Joey Sichol (Julie), Austin Sichol (Sarah), Michelle Hence (Delvin) and Kendall Headley; and precious, great-grandchildren, Jackson, Morgan and Myla Sichol and Jase and Dean Hence, all who she found joy in and was affectionately referred to as “Super Granny.”

Alzerine began working for Richmond County in January 1954 and worked continuously in the Commissioner of the Revenue Office until her retirement in December 2003. She was appointed Commissioner of the Revenue for Richmond County on August 1, 1985 and was successfully elected to that office for four additional four-year terms. At her retirement, she had served the citizens of Richmond County for 50 years.

Alzerine’s most loved past time was watching and keeping a scorebook of Atlanta Braves’ games and crocheting afghans for friends, family and grandchildren. All those who knew her will remember her as a loving, giving, compassionate and strong woman who was always smiling.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Welch’s Funeral Home, Warsaw. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Warsaw United Methodist Church and interment followed. Pastor Emily Moore-Diamond officiated the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richmond County Little League, P.O. Box 608, Warsaw, VA 22572; or Warsaw United Methodist Church Music Fund, PO Box 291, Warsaw, VA 22572.