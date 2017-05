IRVINGTON—Bernard A. Nadel, 100, of Irvington passed away on May 14, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, June Nadel; daughter, Laura Marder (Mark); three grandchildren, Suzy, Nick and Jessica; and three great-grandchildren, Leela, Luc and Kevin.

He will be greatly missed by June and the rest of the family.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Windsor Gardens, Dutton.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.