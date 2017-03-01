Merry Point—Quietly, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, Charles Smith went home to meet his maker.

Charles was was born May 26, 1927, to the late John and Fannie Smith in Lancaster County. He attended the public schools of Lancaster. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 9 at Willie Chapel Baptist Church in Merry Point. He remained a faithful member until his death. He enjoyed Sunday school, the men’s fellowship breakfast and weekly church service.

Charles was united in holy matrimony to the late Virginia Cox on September 13, 1949. This union was blessed to have raised eight children, Dorothy Kelly, Joyce Nickens, Bertine Jones, Frances Norris Sr., Frances Norris Jr., Corey Norris, Colleen Cox and Tiffany Raines.

Charles was employed at Lancaster County High School for 23 years, 10 years on menhaden fish products and 40 years at Chesapeake Bank Branch of Lancaster By the Bay. He retired from his last job on February 11, 2017.

Charles was an active gardener year round. He worked in his vegetable garden, his yard and his driveway daily, always raking leaves, planting grass, vegetables and keeping everything neat and orderly. His home and his garden were his passions.

He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his adopted daughter, Colleen Cox and her dauther Tiffany Raines; two grandsons, Corey Norris (Sonya) and Frances Norris Jr. (Shawnell); five sisters-in-law, Rosa Lee, Frances Smith, Helen Cox, Dorothy Kelley and Bertine Jones; a daughter-in-law, Lee Ester Norris; special nieces, Florine Williams, Frances Anderson and Diane Henderson; a favorite nephew, Marvin “John Boy” Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services were held February 22 at Willie Chapel Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Willie Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.