Chesapeake Academy conducts commencement exercises June 6

Chesapeake Academy on Tuesday, June 6, held commencement exercises for the Class of 2017.

After an invocation by 2016-17 student council president Benjamin Michael Antonio, head of school Deborah M. Cook welcomed the school community, conferred the head of schools list certificates for the year and presented Sandbox Awards.

Sandbox Awards recognize those students who joined Chesapeake in pre-kindergarten 3/4 and continued through eighth grade. 2017 recipients include Antonio, Reese Virginia Bragg, Ashton Coles Hollingsworth and Margaret Olivia Smith.

Board of trustees chairman Margaret M. Nost awarded the Norma Jean Edwards Volunteer Award to Grover C. Branson. This award, established in 2004, is named for one of the school’s all time great volunteers and recognizes the parent volunteers who have worked tirelessly without hesitation, without reward, always putting the good of the academy and children first.

Adair Rawles Stanley received the C. Jackson Simmons Award for Excellence in History and English. This award was established in 1999 in memory of one of Chesapeake’s founders, attorney C. Jackson Simmons.

The Pamela I. Herrell and the J. E. Bouis Athletic Awards are given to a girl and boy respectively for outstanding athletic achievement. This year’s recipients were Faith Elizabeth Hattersley and Antonio.

The Tidewater Foundation Scholarship is given to a returning student in the Middle School who is deemed valuable to the school. This scholarship was presented to Stewart Hart Hollingsworth.

The H. Hiter Harris Family Award was established in 1998 by the Hiter Harris family of Richmond to be awarded to a student who exhibits excellence in academics and citizenship. The 2017 H. Hiter Harris Family Award was presented to Spencer Franklin Cammarata.

The Catherine E. Schroeder Award was established in 2001 by the Chesapeake Academy alumni association to honor Catherine E. Schroeder a long-time supporter and business manager at the school. It is awarded to a deserving student, who represents a fantastic work ethic, strong academics, high levels of participation and a big heart. The 2017 recipient is Larkin Christopher Denton

The Excellence in Art Award, established in 2006, is given at the discretion of the school’s art teacher to the student excelling in aspects of the fine arts. Sonja Smith presented the award to Olivia Smith and Jordan Elizabeth Abbott.

The Excellence in Music Award, established in 2005, is given at the discretion of the music director to a student excelling in one or more aspects of vocal or instrumental music. Music director Elizabeth Somers presented the award to Oliver Micklem McAninch.

Abigail Elizabeth Souders is the 2017 recipient of the Schroeder Cup, the school’s highest honor. It was established by Capt. and Mrs. William A. Schroeder to recognize a middle school student who fully gave his/her all to school life: academically, athletically and socially.

The Salutatorian Award is awarded for achieving the second highest academic average in grade eight. The recipient meets or exceeds expectations for conduct and work habits. This award is bestowed on Mary Esten Brown.

The head of school award is presented to Antonio for achieving the highest grade point average in the eighth grade. The recipient of this award must also meet or exceed standards for conduct, citizenship and work habits.

As the commencement exercises drew to a close, Julianne Keesee joined Cook and Nost for the Final Roll Call and presentation of diplomas. The following students, after successfully completing the requirements of the Chesapeake Academy curriculum officially matriculated to become Osprey alumni:

• Jordan Elizabeth Abbott, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Abbott.

• Benjamin Michael Antonio, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael S. Antonio.

• Reese Virginia Bragg, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Bragg IV.

• Michael Ryan Branson, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Grover C. Branson.

• Mary Esten Brown, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall E. Brown.

• Orie Marquis Bullard II, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas C. Smith.

• Susan Dahmus Hassman, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas L. Hassman.

• Faith Elizabeth Hattersley, the daughter of Ms. Dabne E. Hattersley.

• Philip Johnson Haynie IV, the son of Mr. Philip J. Haynie III and Dr. Lisa Jenkins-Haynie.

• Ashton Coles Hollingsworth, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mark Hollingsworth.

• Oliver Micklem McAninch, the son of Mr. Blair E. Kenyon and Ms. Suzanne A. Shepherd.

• Alvina Moon, the daughter of the Rev. Hyung Moon and Mrs. Yeon Jung.

• Emma Catherine Nadezhda Smith, the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. H. Craig Smith.

• Margaret Olivia Smith, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth G. Smith.

• Abigail Elizabeth Souders, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. Joe Souders.

• Rock Rubin Wolfson, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Wolfson.

• Alexa Duncombe Stander, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael D. Stander.

Cook addressed each of the matriculating students individually, noting personal highlights, growth, aspirations and fond memories from their time at Chesapeake Academy. Most importantly she conveyed the school’s affection for these graduates and confidence in the preparation of these graduates as they move on to their next schools.