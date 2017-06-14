Country Current is coming to Belle Isle

Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble will be featured Saturday, June 17, at the Humphrey Pavilion stage in the picnic area at Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster.

The Music by the River concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. A $4 parking fee is payable at the front gate. Picnics are encouraged.

The group is known for its versatility and musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York and New Orleans.

Musician First Class Christina M. Catalanotto serves as the musical director for Country Current. She also plays the drums. A native of Slidell, La., she joined the U.S. Navy Band in January 2007.

She has a bachelor’s in jazz studies from the University of New Orleans. Prior to joining the Navy Band, Catalanotto was a freelance musician for 12 years.

Country Current is one of 14 ensembles formed from members of the U.S. Navy Band, headquartered in Washington, D.C.