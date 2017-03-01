David A. Wright

CALLAO—David Andrew “Penguin” Wright, 30, of Callao passed away February 19, 2017. He was a truck and auto technician for his family business, Silco Automotive.

David was a motorcycle and paintball enthusiast, and a wrecker operator. He loved his family and friends and they were the most important things in his life.

He is survived by his father, Andy Wright (Liv); mother, Laura Shepherd (Scott); brothers, Chris Buchner (Bre), and Konnor Wright; sister, Nicole Shepherd; nephew, Sebastin Buchner; grandfather, David J. Silberman; grandmother, Carolann M. Wright; step-grandmother, Marjorie H. Shearin; step-grandmother, Mary Ina Shepherd; uncles, Peter Wright Jr., and Edward “Chip” Wright; aunt, Cindy Caraway; special friend, Elizabeth Roberts; and many other friends that he considered family.

David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Peter Wright Sr.; step-grandfather, John E. Shepherd; grandmother, Mary Silberman; and great-grandmother, Sarah G. Silberman.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 27, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Swamp Paintball Field, 2735 George Washington Memorial Highway, Hayes, VA 23072; or Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.