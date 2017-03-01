David W. Eldert

MORATTICO—David William “Davey” Eldert, 44, of Morattico passed away on February 26, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Eldert Burns; father, Daniel Rose; sister, Danielle Thompson; maternal grandparents, William “Billy” and Frances Eldert; paternal grandmother, Doris Ritter; numerous aunts and uncles and five nieces.

Davey was preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Rose; paternal grandfather, Larry Ritter; and his niece, Emma Enevoldsen.

Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

A special thanks to Dr. N. R. “Rocky” Tingle, Chris Collins, Patricia Rice and Terri Newell for their support and help during Davey’s long illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Boulevard, Tappahannock, VA 22560.