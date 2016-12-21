Effie D. B. Yerby

WICOMICO CHURCH—On Wednesday, December 7, 2016, surrounded by family and loved ones, Effie Dorothy Bush Yerby peacefully passed from earth to glory.

The eldest of nine children of Lawrence A. Bush and Pearl E. Bush, Effie Bush Yerby was born in Baltimore, Md., on January 1, 1926.

Effie was united in holy matrimony on August 2, 1944, to the late Deacon Allen Yerby, and from this union were nine children Melvin, Emilyne, Allen (deceased), Linda, Gregory, Scottie, Chantay, James and Tracy.

Effie never met a stranger, she would talk to everyone. Lovingly her children, grands and nephew called her Ms. Effie, Ms. Aunt Effie, Easy E, The Big E and Yellow Pages. If there was anything we needed to know, jokingly we would say “call grandma.” She was even assigned her own radio call letters, “W-E (double) FF- IE”.

Effie leaves to cherish her precious memories her eight children Melvin (Mary), Emilyne, Linda, Gregory (Paula), Scottie (Debbie), Chantay (Donald), James (Maxine) and Tracy (Natasha), 42 grandchildren, 62 great-grands, and 16 great-great grands, along with all the others who called her ma and grandma. Also, her Sisters Inez Thompson, Sylvia Bush Brown; brothers Bernard Bush and Daniel Bush. Sisters-in-love Alberta Pascal, Ceddra Jones, Otella Woods, Ann Davis, Margaret Haynie, Joyce Yerby, Earnestine Yerby, Delores Yerby, Lily Bush and Ardella Bush; Brothers-in-love Alonzo Yerby and Clarence Yerby, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and a very special friend, her riding partner, Mrs. Emma Jones.

Services were on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Wicomico Church, VA. Rev. Dr. Tyron Williams, Pastor. Rev. Beatrice Williams Officiating.