Upcoming 5-18-17

NPL open houses

Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, will host open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, May 19 and 26, to honor Jan Bates and Alice Cooper, respectively.

Bates has served NPL as children’s program coordinator and Cooper as director. Both will be moving on.

Orchid talks

The Northern Neck Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society will meet at noon today, May 18, at Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church. Zach Bradford will present “Virginia’s Vanishing Orchids.”

Members and guests are reminded to bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

Arts at Abingdon

Abingdon Episcopal Church, 4645 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester will host the Aurelius Quartet in the third concert this season in the Arts at Abingdon Series. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the church. An offering will be accepted.

Building X

On Saturday, May 20, Dr. Phil Levy will present “George Washington’s Birthplace: Digging Into What We Know And What We Think We Know.” The program will begin at 2 p.m. at George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach.

The talk will describe Dr. Levy’s findings regarding a modern reassessment of early park archaeology, including the site that has been believed to hold the remains of the house in which Washington was born, which is commonly known as Building X.

Mountain music

The Rappahannock Concert Association will present the Jeff Little Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Performing Arts Theater at Northumberland High School, 201 Academic Lane, Heathsville.

The trio features Little on piano, Steve Lewis on banjo and guitar, and Josh Scott on bass. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students. Group rates are available, call the box office, 866-217-8149.

Yard sale

A Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. The sale will offer household items of every description, electronics, furniture and a silent auction for a solo daysailer.

The Women of Good Shepherd will have refreshments for sale. The Sunday school class will hold a ‘Book Fair’ with proceeds going to a World Relief Program project.

Bluegrass Under The Stars

Bluegrass Under The Stars to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Mount Airy, 361 Millpond Road, Warsaw, with music by John Starling & Clearwater.

Tickets are available online for $35, mountairy.farm, or call 313-0815. A special $50 VIP ticket gets the attendee VIP parking, a reserved seat up front and an invite to the special pre-party meet and greet with Starling and the band.

The Odd Couple

The Westmoreland Players will present the female version of “The Odd Couple” through Sunday, May 21, at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao.

Performances will be staged at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21; and 7:30 p.m. today, May 18, and Friday, May 19. Show tickets are $20 for adults $12 for students. For reservations, call 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Lyme disease

V. Ross Johnson will present a Lyme disease awareness talk at 2 p.m. May 27 at the Morattico Waterfront Museum Pavilion, 6584 Morattico Road, Morattico.

Johnson is a Lyme disease warrior of 20 years and wishes to share what she has learned with the community. “I hope to provide essential information on avoiding ticks, what to do if you find a tick on you, diagnosis and various treatment plans,” said Johnson.

Viewpoints

Author Selden Richardson will speak at 11 a.m. June 5 in the Chesapeake Center Auditorium at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. He will discuss his latest book, Tri-State Gang in Richmond: Murder and Robbery in the Great Depression.

For reservations, call RWC at 438-4000. Attendees are invited to a complimentary luncheon afterwards.

On Stage

The Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts recently announced its 2017-18 On Stage season. Concerts will include Brass Transit, October 7; Robin and Linda Williams, November 18; John Brown Little Big Band, ‘Holiday in Swing’ Concert, December 16; MozART, March 9; and Sons of Serendip, April 14. Shows will be presented at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.

Season subscriptions $155 for all five concerts, if purchased before July 1; or $165. Prime seats are first made available to subscribers. Single tickets for individual performances can be purchased for $39 beginning in August. For those not on the mailing list, call 438-5555 for a brochure and/or tickets, or visit rappahannockfoundation.org.

Carnival raffle

The 82nd annual Kilmarnock Firemen’s Festival will be held July 27 through August 5 at the KVFD Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock. The raffle grand prize is a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, four-wheel drive pickup truck. Tickets are $10.

Tickets may be purchased from KVFD members, at upcoming community events and the carnival as supplies last. Tickets also may be purchased at Noblett Appliances & Propane, 17 South Main Street, Kilmarnock, where the truck may be inspected. A drawing will be held at the conclusion of the carnival on August 5.

Community comedy

The Lancaster Players will present “The Queen of Bingo” June 15 through July 1 at The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive White Stone. The play will be staged at 8 p.m. June 15, 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30 and July 1; and at 3 p.m. June 25. The theater and cash bar will open an hour prior to the show.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 per adult. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.