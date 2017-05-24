Habitat dedicates new homes in Kilmarnock

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—A dedication ceremony was held May 20 on Wiggins Avenue in Kilmarnock for the 17th and 18th houses constructed by the Lancaster and Northumberland Habitat for Humanity.

Executive director Thomas D. Hemans thanked corporate donors and volunteers for their work in the projects. Guest speakers included Kilmarnock mayor Mae Umphlett, Andy Hall of Omega Protein and Travis Pittman from Northern Neck Insurance.

Pastor Patrick Creed III led a prayer and presented each family a Bible. Board president Kathleen Conroy presented Habitat keychains.

Site supervisor Bob Kammerer thanked the volunteers, homeowners and others who put in an abundance of hours to build each house.

The Carter family has had time to settle into their new home and expressed what a blessing it has been to own their home instead of renting.

