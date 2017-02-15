Harold W. Lee

KILMARNOCK—Harold Wilson Lee died February 6, 2017.

He was born October 2, 1926, to the late Dennis and Grace Lee of Kilmarnock.

Mr. Lee was educated in Lancaster public schools. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Kilmarnock, where he participated in the Men’s Chorus and Men’s Ministry.

In 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in World War II. He was a farmer, a school bus driver, a logger, an owner-operator truck driver hauling asphalt and a mechanic.

In 1948, he married Essie Mae Campbell. In 1972, they moved to Maryland where he continued his career as a paver mechanic. Returning to Kilmarnock some 15 years later, he opened Lee’s Custom Woodworks.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Essie Mae Campbell Lee; four sons, Harold Jr., Wesley, Tony and Raymond; and a daughter (stillborn).

He is survived by five children, Jimmy Cox, McCoy W. Lee, Ronnie J. Lee, Nancy D. Buruss and Samantha O. Cannon; a sister, Marietta Campbell; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral was held February 11 at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment with military honors followed at Calvary Memorial Cemetery, Kilmarnock.