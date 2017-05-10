James A. Joyce Jr.

NEW KENT—James Alan Joyce Jr., 37, of New Kent passed away on May 6, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Joyce; father, James A. Joyce Sr.; sisters, Gina Diller (Billy) and children, Zachery and Willow Diller, Holly Martin (Lance) and children, Layni and Luciano Martin; brother, Tracy Love; daughter, Maggie Oakes; son, Jacy Babcock and many other nieces and nephews.

Alan was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Mary Oakes Babcock.

He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by all and he had the most beautiful heart and soul. Alan was truly a light to everyone.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Family received friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.