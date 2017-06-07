Jazz Showcase arriving Friday

The Fifth Annual Lancaster County Jazz Showcase will be presented at 7 p.m. this Friday night, June 9, in the Lancaster Middle School Auditorium. Admission is $5, with proceeds going to the Lancaster Band Boosters to help raise funds to send the LHS Red Devil Band to perform at the halftime show for the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Performing will be the LMS Jazz Band, the LHS Jazz Band, and the Northern Neck Big Band, all under the direction of Kenny Flester.

The Northern Neck Big Band, a staple of the community for over 50 years, will be presenting a variety of standards, such as “My Funny Valentine” and big band classics such as Buddy Rich’s “Big Swing Face” and Count Basie’s version of “Moten Swing.”

“I just can’t do a big band concert without at least one Basie chart,” says Flester. “It just doesn’t feel right without one.”

This annual jazz concert has grown in popularity over the years, and this one promises to be one of the best. “I really hope everyone comes to hear the wide range of talent in this community, with musicians ranging from 12 years old to some in their 70s, all showing their love for this style of music. It’s going to be an exciting night,” says Flester.