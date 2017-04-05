Katherine K. Lehmann

BALTIMORE—On March 30, 2017, Katherine Krauss “Kay” Lehmann died peacefully at Stella Maris.

A long-time Baltimore area resident and former Weems resident, she was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Kemp Lehmann, devoted mother of William Kemp (Cynthia Renee Hershberger) of Johnstown, Pa., Mary Katherine Harris (Ricky) of Manchester, Pa; and Karl Frederick (Colleen McGowan) of Towson, Md. She also was a loving grandmother of Jessica, Shawn, Emma and Lauren.

Kay was a former Baltimore County teacher, life-long servant of many philanthropic organizations, a founding member of the board of Roland Park Place, a member of the board of trustees of McDonogh School, a volunteer at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, a docent at Historic Christ Church & Museum in Weems and was recognized as a Red Cross Hall of Fame Volunteer.

A Forest Park High School and Cornell University graduate, she was a proud member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She continued her association with Cornell University serving for many years as an alumni admissions interviewer and was active in post-graduation sorority and Panhellenic events.

Kay was noted for her seamstress, cross-stitching and particularly her quilting skills. She was active in quilting clubs in Baltimore and the Northern Neck. For most of her life she was an avid tennis player and swimmer. She enjoyed traveling around the world and to Cornell Lacrosse and University of Maryland football and basketball sporting events with her husband, Kemp.

A devout Christian, she was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church (Towson), First English Lutheran (Baltimore), Grace Episcopal (Kilmarnock) and Epiphany Episcopal (Timonium).

Interment will be at McDonogh School, Tagart Chapel Columbarium. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, April 8, at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 2216 Pot Spring Road, Lutherville-Timonium, Md. 21093.

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be welcomed by either The Emma Krauss Scholarship Fund, McDonogh School, P.O. Box 380, Owings Mills, MD 21117; Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD 21093; or giving.mdmercy.com/stellamaris.