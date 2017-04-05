Kathleen M. Kane

ANNANDALE—Kathleen Marie Kane, 55, of Annandale, recently of White Stone, passed away on April 3, 2017.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Kane and Cynthia Thomas; brothers, Christopher Kane and Michael M. Kane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Kane and James Patrick Kane.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at St. Peters Cemetery, 3320 St Peters Drive, Waldorf, Md.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, Breast Cancer Awareness, Dept. 41831, P. O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.