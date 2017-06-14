Lady bowlers conclude season with awards banquet

The Lancaster Northumberland Ladies Bowling League (LNLBL) on May 30 celebrated the end of the 2016-17 year with a banquet at The Oakes Restaurant in Lively.

President Mary Newton gave some warm words to all and then presented the awards.

The roll off held on May 22 was a fun but tight match between D&L Dock n Diva’s (first place/first half) and Express Auto (first place/second half), with Express Auto wining by 12 pins. The 2016-17 Grand Champions Express Auto members include captain Vicki White, Vivian Calloway, Cindy Mallow and Sandra Evans.

BOWLING RESULTS



Other awards included:

• Most Improved, Laura Schults, +18 pins (64-82).

• High Individual Game, Val Crosbie,168.

• High Individual Set, Crosbie, 432.

• High Individual Average, Terry Stillman 115.

• Perfect Attendance, Beverley Benson, Cathy Hoskins, Ola Rae Nash.

• High Team Game, R.P. Waller, 523.

• High Team Set, Yeatman’s Forklift, 1471.

• Honorary Member Award, Joan Bowles, a longtime bowler and secretary/treasurer of many years.

• The Pinelope Award, Yeatman’s Forklift for having the most weeks of strikes.

Pinelope always appears seasonally dressed to bring good luck to the teams and added fun, said Stillman.

LNLBL would like to thank Wilson Evans for the many years of the Bowling Center in Kilmarnock, as well as team sponsors, Animal Welfare League, D&L Marine Construction, Express Auto, R.P. Waller Oil, Yeatman’s Forklift, she said.

“Without our sponsors the league wouldn’t be possible,” said Stillman.

Also many thanks for the generous gift certificates provided by, Ace Hardware, Anna’s Pizza, Bay & River Home Décor, Cook’s Kitchen, Foxy’s, KC’s Crabs and Cues, Lee’s Restaurant, Los Patrone’s Mexican, Northern Neck Chiropractic, Northern Neck Burger, Sal’s Pizza, The Corner, The Oakes, The Tides Inn, Tri Star and Willaby’s Restaurant, she said.