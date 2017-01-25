Local marchers among throngs in D.C.

by Madison White Franks

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Saturday morning came early for the Northern Neck Marchers, an organization formed to allow interested parties to participate in the Women’s March on Washington.

Approximately 55 participants met at 4:30 a.m. in Kilmarnock to travel to Washington on a bus.

“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office and to the world that women’s rights are human rights,” according to the march’s mission statement.

“The march was fantastic. We met women and men from all over the country. It was very diverse and the speakers were fired up. The march was very positive,” said Hope Jackson, the coordinator of the trip…

