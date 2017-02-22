Mary Sue C. Pointer

WHITE STONE—Mary Sue Cox Pointer was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on September 11, 1919, and passed away on February 15, 2017.

After completing high school and business college, Mary Sue moved to Washington, D. C., where she worked for Rep. B. Carroll Reece and later for the General Accounting Office. During that time, she met Harwood V. Pointer, originally from Gloucester. The two were married on February 22, 1941.

After spending their early married life in Silver Spring, Md., where they started their family, Harwood retired from a management position with Safeway Stores and the couple bought an independent grocery store in Potomac, Md. Thus, they began a life of buying and selling small grocery stores where Mary Sue worked mainly as the bookkeeper, but filled in wherever she was needed.

This business venture led to investing in a variety of real estate, both commercial and residential. Her husband’s dream of owning a marina led the couple to buy property in Northumberland County where they built and operated Ingram Bay Marina in Wicomico Church until they sold it in 1985.

Mary Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harwood V. Pointer; and her son, Warren Pointer.

Mary Sue is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Pointer of White Stone; her grandchildren, Tanya Boyd of Whidbey Island, Wash., and Brook Pointer of Atlanta, Ga; and her great grandchildren, Caelan, Corin and Ciara Boyd and Gavin and Reid Pointer.

Mary Sue loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.

The family would like to thank two special caregivers, Sandra Veney and Kenisha Martin, who provided extraordinary loving care.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, at White Stone United Methodist Church. Family received friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place at 2 p.m. at Bellamy United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gloucester.

Memorials may be made to the White Stone United Methodist Women Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 185, White Stone, VA 22578.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.