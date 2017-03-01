REEDVILLE—Mary Virginia Fallin, 89, of Reedville passed away on February 27, 2017.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Fallin (Betty) of Crozier; daughter, Yvonne Swann (Wallace) of Heathsville; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Douglas Fallin.

She was a lifetime member of the Northumberland County Rescue Squad and a longtime member of Fairfields Baptist Church where she was very active with the church Bible school.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 4, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Fairfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539; or American Cancer Society,11835 Canon Blvd., Suite A102, Newport News, VA 23606.