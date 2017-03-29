Paul A. Antill

GLOUCESTER—Paul Anthony Antill, born 1926, died March 14, 2017.

Paul graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1944. He was an Army Air Force Aviation Cadet. He graduated Denver University in 1950 and joined the Geological Survey, Topographic Division, Denver, Colo.

In 1951, he married Shirley Simons.

His later career encompassed planning, programming and budgeting in Division Headquarters, Washington, D.C., then Reston. He received the Department of Interior Meritorious Service Award, principally for his effort in coordinating the high altitude aerial photography programs of various federal agencies. Paul retired in 1983 as chief of the Branch of Planning. He was a registered civil engineer, licensed land surveyor and class A contractor.

He was also past president of the Lancaster County Lions Club, White Stone Christian Men’s Fellowship, Art League of Gloucester and first president of the Kings Park Civic Band. He has been a deacon and/or elder in various churches locally; Campbell, then Wesley, both Weems, and Maple Grove, Foxwells. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Gloucester.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Lisa Hahn and Joyce Blevins; a son, Matthew Antill; their spouses; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Service of Remembrance, officiated by Rev. Douglas Nagel was held Saturday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church, Gloucester.

In Paul’s memory contributions may be made to Versability Resources for Puller Center, 2520 58th Street, Hampton VA 23661.

Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point, handled the arrangements.