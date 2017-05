MERRY POINT—Ralph E. King, 76, of Merry Point passed away on April 27, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Emilie King; sons, Eric, Adam and Todd King; daughter, Dena Bohannon; four grandchildren, Logan King, Brandon, Justin and Taylor Bohannon; brother, Arthur King; and sister, Pauline Steele.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.