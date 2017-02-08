KILMARNOCK—Raymond W. Warren, 101, of Kilmarnock died peacefully at his home on February 5, 2017, of natural causes. He was blessed with a quick and inventive mind, as well as a generous and loving spirit.

He was a native of Warwick, R.I., and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island in Mechanical Engineering. During World War II, he worked on problems with Army Ordnance Equipment in the Australian desert and New Guinea rain forest. He retired from the reserves as a lieutenant colonel with a Bronze Star.

After the war, he worked as a civilian research director for the Department of the Army at Harry Diamond Laboratories from 1956 to 1971. He held 51 patents himself and others through the Army. Some patents included an improved multidirectional tank gun and the firing pin for the M16 rifle.

Mr. Warren had a lead role in originating a new and highly dependable fluid amplification control system. This was used in controlling such devices as computers and aircraft. These fluid controls are still employed in diverse uses as the spray of washer fluid on your windshield, STOL airplane controls, stabilizers for all outer space rockets, Quadra jet carburetors and snow making equipment at ski slopes. He and two others were inducted into Aviation Week and Space Technology’s Laureates Hall of Fame. They were cited for creating pure fluid amplifier technology with their own time and money. They had a feature article in 1967 in Life magazine. In 1966, they received the John Scott Award, a prestigious award given to “the most deserving” people whose inventions have contributed in some outstanding way to the “comfort, welfare and happiness” of mankind.

Ray was an avid gardener and traveler. He particularly enjoyed sailing and skied when he was 89. He was very involved in the community, including the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Masons and Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Maxwell Warren; his daughters, Lucy A. Warren and Eleanor Warren Reed (Jim); two granddaughters, Vanessa Bennett (Darren) and Erica Reed; and two great-granddaughters, Claire and Delaney Bennett.

Services will be held at 2 p. m. Friday, February 10, at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

We request no flowers. Remembrances may be sent to Hospice Support Services of the Northern Neck, 28 Saint John’s St., Warsaw, VA 22572.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.