WHITE STONE—Robert Edward Tyers Sr., 81, of White Stone passed away on May 6, 2017. He was a retired construction supervisor.

He is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Roberta Tyers.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kilmarnock-Lancaster Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 333, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.