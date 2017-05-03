Royeston P. Lewis Jr.

IRVINGTON—Royeston Pierce Lewis Jr., of Irvington went to be with Jesus on April 24, 2017, because he had accepted him as his savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royeston P. Lewis Sr. and Elizabeth Bromley Lewis; and a brother, Morteen Lewis.

He is survived by a daughter, Heather; a son, Ashley; and two grandchildren. Royeston is also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Baker (Leslie), Garnette Doggett (Billy), Elsie Vaughan and George Lewis (Donna); nephews, Leslie Baker Jr., William Doggett, and Jason, Jaymes and Jaron Vaughan; nieces, Freida Jones, Annette Wilhelm, Beth Lewis, Leigh Anne Phan, Cheryl Maus and Reketa Fischbach; and a very special cousin, Frances Bush. He also leaves behind his friends at McDonald’s.

Royeston loved children and had so much patience with them. He had a special bond with Jonah, Edwin, Jayden and Keegan who came to see him often.

He died from complications of myasthenia gravis, which we know now he has had since he was 18 years old. He was not diagnosed until he was in crisis in 2016. It was his wish to tell others, if you feel extreme fatigue with muscle weakness, for no reason, have a doctor check for myasthenia gravis.

The family thanks Clover Hill Baptist Church for being so attentive to Royeston.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Providence Baptist Church, 5730 Courthouse Road. Heathsville. The family received friends an hour prior to the service.

It was Royeston’s wish that memorial contributions be made to Providence Baptist Church, in care of Rhonda Lewis, 165 Lara Ridge Road, Lancaster, Va. 22503.

Bennett Funeral Home of Richmond handled the arrangements.