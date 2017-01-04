Ruth N. Myers

IRVINGTON—Ruth Naomi Myers, 92, of Irvington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Mrs. Myers was born in Roaring Springs, Pa., on April 7, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Rev. George A. Duvall and Anna E. Duvall.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert E. Myers, three sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Myers Currall and son-in-law, Peter W. Currall of Lancaster; grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Crandall of Berryville; Dr. Victoria R. Currall of Lorton; George A. Currall of Hudson, Ohio; Alexander B. Currall of Encino, Calif.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Myers moved from Maryland to the Northern Neck in 2007. She resided at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Mrs. Myers was of the Methodist faith. Both her father and father-in-law were Methodist ministers. She was a member of Irvington United Methodist Church.

She served as secretary for Sporting Hill Elementary School and Bethany Village Methodist Retirement Home in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Ruth played the piano for elementary school and church functions. She was also quite an accomplished watercolor painter.

A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, VA 22480.

Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, handled the arrangements.