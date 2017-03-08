Shirley M. Winter

ARLINGTON—On February 22, 2017, in Arlington Shirley Marsh Winter, 74, died after bravely living with heart and kidney disease for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David B. Winter, DO of McLean; daughter, Susan Winter McCain and son-in-law, Scott J. McCain, of Catlett, and their two children, Lula and Jack; sister, Inease R. Marsh of Miskimon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll L. Marsh, and mother, Beulah L. Marsh, of Miskimon; brother, John D. Marsh of Gloucester; and brother, Randall L. Marsh of Lively.

Shirley moved to Northern Virginia after high school in 1961, and began her career with the CIA, which spanned over three decades. After retiring in 1996, she became the office manager of her husband’s osteopathic medical practice and at one time she served as president of the AVOMA (Auxillary of the Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association).

All who knew her, saw that she was a devoted wife and mother, and in her later years became a proud grandmother. In her free time, she enjoyed singing and was a member of the Encore Chorale. She had the honor of performing at the Kennedy Center on several occasions.

She was also a member of the Red Hats Society and the Arlington Civitan. Additionally, she devoted time to volunteering at a local church.

A gathering of family and friends will take place March 25 at Providence Baptist Church in Miskimon. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shirley’s honor to the Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center, 4715 15th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205.