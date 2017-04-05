Shirley Reynold Lewis

LANCASTER—Shirley Reynolds Lewis, 89, of Lancaster went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

She was a wonderful, loving, Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a lifelong and active member of Corrottoman Baptist Church, in Ottoman. She was a retired postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service in Mollusk.

Shirley is survived by James Stanley Lewis, her husband of 69 years; four daughters, Connie L. Kennedy of Lancaster, Phyllis L. Efford (Edwin) of Lancaster, Sherry L. VanLandingham (Van) of Lancaster, Jody L. Hudson (Dan Harvey) of Mathews; and one son, Joel C. Lewis (Joanna Moody) of Lancaster. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one sister, Thelma R. Hayden of Lancaster; one brother, Warner Reynolds of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by twin sons, James Dale and Joseph Wade Lewis; her parents, Robert Julian and Corrie Keyser Reynolds; her brother, Ford Reynolds; and her sisters, Lila Jenkins, Adelle Vass, Otelia Williams and Deane Sawdy.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at Corrottoman Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends at Currie Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Per Shirley’s handwritten request dated February 20, 1985, memorial contributions may be made to Corrottoman Baptist Church. 48 Ottoman Ferry Road, Lancaster VA 22503, designated to the Cooperative Program “to be used to further our Lord’s work and get the Word to the many people in our home and foreign fields, who do not as yet know our Lord and Savior, Who means so much to me.”

Currie Funeral Home LLC of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.