This week’s calendar 3-23-17

March

23 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Commonwealth Assisted Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Henderson UMC, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Mahjong, 1-4 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. Beverage and snacks provided. 435-1498.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Northumberland School Board/Supervisors, 5 p.m. School Board Office, 2172 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Joint school budget work session.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

History’s Alive, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. program. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Irvington Drive, Irvington. Sponsor: Mary Ball Washington Museum & Library. Presenter: Sheila Arnold Jones. Topic: “The Life of Mary Johnson, From Indentured Servant to Free Black in 17th-century Virginia.” $10 payable at door, or mkt.com/maryball. Reservations requested, 462-7280, or history@mbwm.org.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

24 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Wilderness First Aid Course, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Sponsors: Medic Response and Belle Isle State Park. Instructors: Virginia Department of Emergency Management. $255, includes shared lodging in the park’s bunk house for the first 14 registrants. Campsites, additional fee. Register, at medicresponse.com/schedule or response@medicresponse.com.

Heritage Arts Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Class: Beginning Weaving. Instructor: Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild. $150, members, $175 others. Continues through March 26. Register at RHHTFoundationInc.org, or 580-3377.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Good Luck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Jacob Vanco Band, 7-10 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

25 Saturday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Heritage Arts Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Class: Beginning Weaving. Instructor: Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild. $150, members, $175 others. Continues through March 26. Register at RHHTFoundationInc.org, or 580-3377.

Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Foundation Office, 5113 Rosewell Lane, Gloucester. Northern Neck Audubon Society. Rosewell Plantation Ruins and Middle Peninsula State Park.

Art Class,10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rappahannock Art League, Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Create A Monotype Family. Instructor: Mary Jo Beswick. For course fees and registration, visit the gallery or call 436-9309.

Barnacle Bill’s Reunion, 7-11 p.m. Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. Ray Pittman & The Original Bull Band. Special appearances, Bruce Olsen & John Stanley. $20 Purchase tickets at Heads Up Hair Works and Noblett Appliance, Propane & Oil in Kilmarnock. Must be age 21. Cold beer and cash bar.

“The Actress,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. $20. Reservations, lancasterplayers.org, 435-3776, or office@lancasterplayers.org.

Yankee Point Craft Beer Tasting, 7-10 p.m. Windows on the Water, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Music by Vagabond Swan, hors d’oeuvres. $22. RSVP, 462-7635.

26 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant,453-6824.

Heritage Arts Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Class: Beginning Weaving. Instructor: Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild. $150, members, $175 others. Register at RHHTFoundationInc.org, or 580-3377.

Northern Neck Big Band, 3 p.m. Players Concert Series, Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. $15. Reservations, westmorelandplayers.org, or 529-9345.

Northern Neck Orchestra Concert, 3 p.m. Northumberland High School, Claraville. “Masters of the Romantic: Brahms, Mahler, Schubert and Ravel.” Guest mezzo-soprano Erin Wind. $25 at northernneckorchestra.org, or the door. Students free with online registration.

27 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Bridge And Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Game Day Luncheon, 11a.m.-3:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Bridge, mahjong, desserts, beverages. $8. 580-6052.

Heritage Arts Class, 1-4 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Class: Basic Marbling on Paper and Leather. Instructor: Lynette Reed. $60, plus $15 materials fee. Register at RHHTFoundationInc.org, or 580-3377.

Art Talks, 1 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Anne Blackwell Thompson. Topic: Botanicals.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. program. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

28 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 462-7125.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission, 9:30 a.m. VMRC Headquarters, 2600 Washington Avenue, Newport News.

Great Decisions, 10 a.m. Saint Mary’s Whitechapel, 5940 White Chapel Road, Lancaster. Topic: U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum. Leader: Page Henley. 462-6242.

Chesapeake Bay Garden Club, noon lunch, 1 p.m. program. Festival Halle, 177 Main Street, Reedville. Speaker: Carolyn Quinn. Topic: Establishing a native pollinator-friendly environment.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Lenten Learning Discussion, 5:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Rev. Beatrice Williams. Topic: “Jesus as Boundary-Crosser.”

Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

Books Alive! 7 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Speaker: Nancy Stodart.

29 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Beginner Windows 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (most Wednesdays). Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Basic computer skills recommended. Computer and headphones provided. Registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Community Lenten Service, 12:05 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church, 65 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. 30-minute service, lunch. Sponsor: Lancaster County Ministerial Association.

Lenten Service & Soup, 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao. Series continues on Wednesdays through April 5.

Richie Beard, 5:30 to 8 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

30 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 435-6207.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. K.C’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

eBook & Overdrive Class, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Jeffrey Q. Logan. $10. Familiarity with apps on mobile devices helpful. Process applicable to phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops and desktops. The library will supply an iPad for the class.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster School Board/Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Joint school budget work session.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.