This week’s calendar 5-11-17

May

11 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

American Legion Post 117, 10 a.m. executive board, 10:30 a.m. membership. Post 117, 39 American Legion Way, Reedville. Lunch.

Voter Registration Workshop, 10 a.m. Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Chesapeake Commons Shopping Center, 447 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Indivisible: Upper Lancaster. Training for any citizen who wishes to be qualified to register voters.

Stroke Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Training Center, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock. Speaker: Amie Rhyne. Topic: “Exploring the Sleep/Stroke Connection.” Lunch will be provided. Preregistration requested, call Vicki Hogg, 435-8427.

eBooks With Overdrive, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Instructor: Jeff Logan. $10. Pre-registration required. 435-1729, or lancasterlibrary.org.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Northumberland Supervisors, 5 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville. Public hearings, 7 p.m.

Northern Neck Medical Association, 6 p.m Kilmarnock Inn, 34 East Church Street, Kilmarnock. Spring meeting. All area active and retired physicians invited. RSVP, email president Dr. Kevin McGrath by Monday, May 8, at kevinmcgrath@bayinternists.org, or 435-3103.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Irvington Town Council, 6:30 p.m. Town Office, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Abilities Abound, 765 Northumberland Highway, Callao. 446-5857.

Cameron Ashton, 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

12 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Just Gardens Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring gardens on/or near the Great Wicomico River in Northumberland County. Four gardens and Shiloh School will be open during the tour. Lunches can be purchased at Shiloh School and there are restrooms available at the school. To support The Haven Shelter and Services. $20 in advance, or $25 on tour days. Purchase tickets at havenshelter.org/justgardens, or 333-1099, ext. 12.

Senior Resource Day, 1-4 p.m. Commonwealth Senior Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Vendors, screenings, refreshments. 435-9896.

Helpers & Healers Gathering, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. To RSVP (appreciated but not required), contact Burke at 436-3191, or info@bayspiritualdevelopment.com.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

McBeth, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Marsh Madness, 6-7 p.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle State Park Lancaster. 462-5030.

The Odd Couple, 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Tin Can Fish Band, 8-11 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Folk rock roots. 435-0000.

Friday Night By Firelight, 8-9 p.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle State Park, Lancaster. Bonfire, storytelling, skits, songs, s’mores. 462-5030.

13 Saturday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. First Baptist Church, 3585 Courthouse Road, Heathsville. Menu: Pancakes, fried potatoes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, juice and coffee. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets at the door.

Bird Walks, 9-11 a.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dameron Marsh Natural Area Preserve, terminus of Guarding Point Lane near Kilmarnock. Sponsor: Northern Neck Audubon Society.

Just Gardens Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring gardens on/or near the Great Wicomico River in Northumberland County. Four gardens and Shiloh School will be open during the tour. Lunches can be purchased at Shiloh School and there are restrooms available at the school. To support The Haven Shelter and Services. $20 in advance, or $25 on tour days. Purchase tickets at havenshelter.org/justgardens, or 333-1099, ext. 12.

Recruiting/Information Session, 10 a.m. Newton Memorial Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague. Sponsor: Northern Neck Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists. Topic: 2017 Basic Training Class, coming August 25 to November 9.

Kiwanis Boat Auction, 10 a.m. Yankee Point Marina/Windows On The Water, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Vendors, auction, breakfast. 462-7635.

Pianist Lynne Mackey, 10 a.m. forum master class, 4 p.m. recital. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Sign up at the front desk or call 438-4000.

Boaters Poolside Breakfast, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Yankee Point Marina/Windows On The Water, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Pancake & parfait bar, adult breakfast beverages, Thomas Ruark, sax blues. 462-7635.

Bloom & Grow Fashion Show & Brunch, 11 a.m. Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 162 Club Drive, Kilmarnock. Host: Weekend’s Fashion for Him & Her. $25 to benefit The Haven Shelter & Services. Purchase tickets at Weekend’s Fashion for Him & Her, Objects, Fore-and-Aft or havenshelter.org/2017bloomandgrow.

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical And Historical Society, 11 a.m. Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Speaker: Gayle Jessup White. Topic: “Slavery at Monticello: Telling the Complete Story.” 758-5163.

Seine N’ Splash, 1-2 p.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle State Park, Lancaster. 462-5030.

The Odd Couple, 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Power Of The Powhatan, 3-4 p.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle State Park, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Shrimp Boil, 5 p.m. event begins, 5:30 p.m. food service begins. Morattico Waterfront Museum, 6584 Morattico Road, Morattico. $35. 462-0532.

Series 62, 6-8 p.m. Music by the River, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. $4 parking fee. Rock. 462-5030.

Matt Sease, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-500.

The Deep ‘Sea,’ 9-10 a.m. Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle State Park, Lancaster. 462-5030.

14 Sunday

Mother’s Day

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Crazy Crab, Reedville. 453-6824.

Sax Player Gordon Jones, noon-2:30 p.m. The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Memory Lane Car Club, 3 p.m. Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Cruise-in follows at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in collector vehicles welcome. 435-6171.

The Odd Couple, 3 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.

Mother’s Day Concert, “From Gospel to Gershwin,” 4 p.m. Tappahannock Memorial UMC, 345 Earl Street, Tappahannock. Featuring the Community Chorus.

15 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Bridge And Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Art Workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Light Effects In Watercolor. Instructor: Catherine Hills. Plein air work at Rappahannock River Yacht Club. Continues May 16. For fees, supply list and registration, call 436-9309.

Richard Henry Lee Chapter/Sons of the American Revolution, 11:30 a.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington. Speaker: Paul Malone. Topic: “The Mitchell Map,” the very first map of the U.S. Reservations by members of SAR and their guests are required. Call Tony Waring at 438-5156 by May 11.

Kilmarnock Town Council, 7 p.m. Kilmarnock Town Hall, 1 North Main Street, Kilmarnock.

16 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 296-4248.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Lancaster Woman’s Club. $4. 435-6207.

Electronic Device Support, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Instructor: Izaak Hagy. Bring mobile phones, laptops and tablets. 580-5051.

Lancaster County NAACP, 6 p.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster School Board, 6:30 p.m. LCPS Annex, 235 School Street, Kilmarnock..

Northumberland County Economic Development Commission, 7 p.m. Old Courthouse, 72 Monument Place, Heathsville.

American Legion Post 86, 7 p.m. Post Home, 882 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock. Ladies Auxiliary also will meet.

Lancaster County Republican Committee, 7 p.m. Chesapeake Bank Training Center, 51 School Street, Kilmarnock. 436-5749.

17 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Breakfast Club, 7:30 a.m. Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Irvington Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 235 Steamboat Road, Irvington. Special to discuss and review selection of a design firm for the Commons and North Commons.

Typhoon Spring Racing Series, 5 p.m. Rappahannock River Yacht Club, 100 Rappahannock Road, Irvington. Racing on the Rappahannock River near Carter Creek. Observers and competitors welcome.

Richie Beard, 5:30-8:30 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. 435-7665.

Lancaster County Chapter 1406/UDC, 6 p.m Nunn Residence, Kilmarnock. Rebecca Nunn, Kilmarnock. Pot luck dinner. Speaker: Rebecca Nunn. Topic “Women Making a Difference.” For directions, call 453-4441 or 580-2344.

Deborah & Patrick From Key West, 6-8:30 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Rappahannock Indivisible We the People, 7 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock, 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone.

18 Thursday

Listening Lambs, 10-11 a.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. All ages. Topic: Come to the Circus. 580-5051.

Book Club Discussion, 10:30 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Book: A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman. 580-6052.

Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, 11:30 a.m. Pilot House Restaurant, 2737 Greys Point Road, Topping. Luncheon speaker: Tim McSwain. Topic: Virginia Aviation Museum.

Northern Neck Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society, noon. Wicomico Parish Church, 1591 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church. Speaker: Zach Bradford. Topic: Virginia’s Vanishing Orchids. Bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Rappatomac Writers Critique Group, 1-3 p.m. Java Jacks Cafe, 504 South Church Lane, Tappahannock.

Foundation For Historic Christ Church Annual Meeting, 4 p.m. Historic Christ Church & Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Speaker/performer: Dr. John W. Turner & accompanist Cliff Williams. Topic: Popular musical instruments from the 18th century. Catered reception. Members and volunteers. $25. Reservations required, prepay by May 12; 438-6855

Menokin Lecture Series, 4 p.m. Menokin, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw. Speaker: Scott Strickland. Topic: Mapping the Indigenous Cultural Landscape, an initiative of the National Park Service Chesapeake Bay office to identify and represent the Rappahannock Indigenous Cultural Landscape between Port Royal/Port Conway and Urbanna. $10. 333-1776.

Northumberland County Democratic Party, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Luca Burgalassi, 7-9 p.m. On The Rise Performers, Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

Lancaster Planning Commission, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

Northumberland Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Northumberland County Courts Building, 39 Judicial Place, Heathsville.

The Odd Couple, 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Female version. $20 adults, $12 students. Reservations/tickets: 529-9345, or visit westmorelandplayers.org.