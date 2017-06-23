This week’s calendar 6-22-17

June

22 Thursday

AA, 8 p.m. De Sales Hall and Kilmarnock UMC.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461, or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m. Henderson UMC, Callao.

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon Commonwealth Assisted Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

Trick Your Stick, 11 a.m. Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. $2 per hiking stick. Pre-register at 462-5030.

Ramblin’ With A Ranger, 1 p.m. Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club. 435-6207.

Mahjong, 1-4 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone, $4. Beverage and Snacks provided. 221-9795.

Cancer Support Group, 3-4 p.m. Oncology Room, Cancer Center, Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, 101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock.

Northern Neck Shaggers, 6 p.m. KC’s Crabs & Cues, 10428 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Kilmarnock. Beginner lesson, followed by beyond beginner lesson at 7 p.m., line dancing review and lesson at 8 p.m. and open dancing until 9 p.m.

Sunset Canoe Tour, 7 p.m., Camp Store, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. $6 per person. Pre-register at 462-5030.

Lancaster County Lions Club, 7 p.m. Anna’s Restaurant, 150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Public hearings fiscal year 2017-18 budget totaling some $31 million and proposed tax levy including a $0.05 increase per $100 of assessed value.

On The Rise Performers, 7-9 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. 435-0000.

23 Friday

AA, noon. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, 8 p.m. Calvary Baptist, Kilmarnock.

AA, 8 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Al-Anon, noon. Bay Center for Spiritual Development, 31 Noblett Lane, Kilmarnock. 588-9224.

Tavern Woodworker’s Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 580-3377.

Family Boat Building Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, 504 Main Street, Reedville. Continues through Sunday. 453-4348.

Connection Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m. 84 Main Street, Warsaw. And 2-3:30 p.m. Bridges, 113 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock. National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mid-Tidewater Chapter. 480-0355.

Bob Wilson, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Road, Kilmarnock. 435-1416.

Slimy Science, 6 p.m. Camp Store, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

“The Queen of Bingo,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive White Stone. $20. Reservations required. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.

The Legacy Band, 7-10 p.m. Savannah Joe’s, 55 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. 435-6000.

Deborah & Patrick From Key West, 7:30-10 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

Bill & Pam Gurley & Friends, 8-11 p.m. Willaby’s on the Rappahannock, 327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone. Bluesy folk/bluegrass. 435-0000.

Friday Night By Firelight, 8 p.m. Amphitheater, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

The Deep “See,” 9 p.m. Fishing Pier, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

24 Saturday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Irvington Baptist.

AA, 8 p.m. Heathsville UMC.

AA, 8 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Flounder Bash, Northern Neck Anglers Club. Two-day tournament continues to Sunday, weather permitting. northernneckanglersclub.wordpress.com.

Art Workshop, Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: “Paint Along Pets.” Instructor: Adele Castillo. For time, course fees and registration, visit the gallery, or call 436-9309.

64th Gwynn’s Island Festival Car Show, Gwynn’s Island. Craft vendors, music, food vendors, car show conducted by the Memory Lane Car Club. 435-6171.

Bird Walk, 9 a.m. Westmoreland Berry Farm Store at 1235 Berry Farm Lane, Colonial Beach. Guide: Paula Boundy. Sponsor: Northern Neck Audubon Society. Westmoreland Berry Farm/Voorhees Nature Preserve segment of the Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trail.

Great American Campout, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Campground/Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030. For camping reservations contact Customer Service Center, 800-933-7275, or visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/reservations.

Seine n’ Splash, 11 a.m. Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

National Amateur Radio Field Day, 2 p.m.-2 p.m. June 25. Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7990 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Sponsor: Rappahannock Amateur Radio Association. 580-4552.

Camp Cooking: Shake n’ Make Ice Cream, 3 p.m. Campground, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. $2 per serving. Pre-register at 462-5030.

Marsh Madness, 5 p.m. Campground, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Veterans Benefit Concert, 5-11 p.m. Poolside Café, Yankee Point Sailboat Marina, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Bands: Kick Off the Covers, Knot Water, Ottoman, Tangent and Captain Woody aka Elvis. $10 per person. Proceeds from admissions, all food, drinks, raffle, auction items and donations will go to Camp4Heroes. 462-7635.

Owl Prowl, 7 p.m. Campground, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Pre-register at 462-5030.

“The Queen of Bingo,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive White Stone. $20. Reservations required. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.

Morgan Stewart, 7:30-10 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

25 Sunday

AA, 7:30 p.m. White Stone UMC.

AA, 5:30 p.m. Henderson UMC.

Widowed Persons Luncheon, after church. Pilot House Restaurant, Topping. 453-6824.

Ask A Ranger, 9:30 a.m. Campground Bathhouse Lawn, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Aw Shucks, Oysters! 1 p.m., Motor Boat Launch, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

“The Queen of Bingo,” 2 p.m. doors open, 3 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive White Stone. $20. Reservations required. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.

Patron’s Gala, 4 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Patron’s pick a work for every $100 ticket purchased. Original works donated by RAL artists. Purchase tickets at the gallery. 435-9309.

26 Monday

AA, noon. Palmer Hall.

AA, 8 p.m. Fairfields Baptist.

Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Bridge and Mahjong Lessons, 9-11 a.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. 580-6052.

Summer Art Camp, 10 a.m.-noon. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topic: Awesome Mosaics. Instructor: Sukey Starkey. Ages 7 and older. Continues through June 30. For fees, supply list and registration, call 436-9309.

Babygarten, 10:30 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Storytime for ages 3 months-2. 435-1729.

Up Cycled Cinderella, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Northumberland Family YMCA, 6348 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Sponsor: Northumberland Public Library. Featuring the Star Bright Theatre Group. Raffle prize drawing. 580-5051.

Game Day Luncheon, 11a.m.-3:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Northumberland County Clubhouse, 2928 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg. Bridge, mahjong, desserts, beverages. $8. 580-6052.

Summer Art Camp, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Topics: Monday, Art Rocks; Tuesday, Tape Art; Wednesday, Air Dry Clay Creations; Thursday, Monster Pen & Ink; and Friday, Bubble Abstracts. Instructor: Sukey Starkey. Ages 7 and older. Continues through June 30. For fees, supply list and registration, call 436-9309.

Art Talks, 1 p.m. Rappahannock Art League Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. 435-9309.

27 Tuesday

Al-Anon AFG, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist.

Alateen, 4:30 p.m. Kilmarnock Baptist Church.

AA, 7 and 8 p.m. Palmer Hall.

AA, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s White Chapel Episcopal.

Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m. Lower UMC. 776-9799.

Kilmarnock & District Pipe Band, 7 p.m. Campbell Memorial Presbyterian, Weems. 296-4248.

Volunteers Needed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Help Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity build a house. 435-3461 or LNHabitat.org.

Heathsville Forge Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. 580-3377.

Aphasia Group, 11 a.m. Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, 43 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock. $40 per month, or $10 per session.

Take A Kid Fishing Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, 504 Main Street, Reedville. 453-4348.

VMRC Meeting, 9:30 a.m. VMRC Headquarters, 2600 Washington Avenue, Newport News. Habitat permit applications are generally considered early in the meeting, followed by fisheries items. Hearings on proposed amendments to regulations are held no earlier than noon.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board, 3 p.m. Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission Office, 125 Bowden Street, Saluda.

A Look at a Growing Demographic: Hospice Care for the Memory Impaired, 4-5:30 p.m. Visiting Angels, 68 South Main Street, Kilmarnock. Sponsors: Visiting Angels, Hospice of Virginia, Alzheimer’s Association. Speaker: Melinda Jones. To register call 446-5857, or email egalloway@alz.org.

Books Alive! 7 p.m. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville. Authors review their recent releases.

28 Wednesday

AA, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal, Lancaster.

AA, noon. Women’s meeting, Irvington UMC.

Kiwanis Club, 7:30 a.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock.

Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m. Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury.

Tavern Spinners & Weavers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Studio and store open. 435-2414.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Preschoolers and caregivers. 435-1729.

Binocular Basics, 11 a.m. Visitor Center, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Ramblin’ With A Ranger, 1 p.m. Visitor Center, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Something Different Duo, 7:30-10 p.m. Sunsets on the Tides Terrace, The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Drive, Irvington. 438-5000.

29 Thursday

Bay Tones Barbershop Chorus, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian, Kilmarnock. Rehearsals. New singers welcome.

Critter Creations: Butterflies, 11 a.m. Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m. Woman’s Club of White Stone. $4. 462-6207.

Art In Nature, 2 p.m. Picnic Area, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 462-5030.

Book Signing, 2 p.m. Commonwealth Senior Living, 511 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham. Author: Marian Ortner Mitchell. Book: Ninety-Five and Still Alive, A Memoir.

Lancaster Supervisors, 7 p.m. County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster.

“The Queen of Bingo,” 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. curtain. The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive White Stone. $20. Reservations required. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.