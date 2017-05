LANCASTER—Tina C. Acheson, 56, of Lancaster passed away on May 6, 2017.

She is survived by her sons, Jason Lee Acheson and Richard F. Acheson; daughter, Michelle C. Davis; and three grandchildren, Cody Lee Acheson, Bradley Richard Acheson and Gaige Scott Davis.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Corrottoman Baptist Church.