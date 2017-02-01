Traffic delays continue on bridge

FREDERICKSBURG—Route 3 traffic has been reduced to one lane on the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties during daytime hours through Friday, February 3.

Work began yesterday on the initial stage of a $12.8 million maintenance project to paint the three center bridge spans, reported Kelly Hannon with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District.

