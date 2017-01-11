Upcoming 1-12-17

Celestial navigation

The Northumberland Public Library will offer a celestial navigation class from 6 to 8 p.m. for six consecutive Fridays, starting January 13. The instructor will be Jim Schmalz.

The course costs $5, to cover initial supplies and refreshments. Prospective students may pre-register at 580-5051, or library@nplva.org, or register at the first class.

‘Frenchified’

On Sunday, January 15, Erika Gibson will present her thesis on Thomas Jefferson and his use of French cuisine as a means of political and social manipulation during his presidency. This free event is open to the public through the Wheat Center for Innovative Learning at St. Margaret’s School.

“Frenchified” will be presented at 3 p.m. in the Viola H. Woolfolk Center, St. Margaret’s School, 444 Water Lane, Tappahannock. To RSVP, contact Wheat Center coordinator Jane Harrington at jharrington@sms.org, or 443-3357.

You be the Judge

The Rappahannock Art League’s “You be the Judge” show will continue through January at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. RAL members submitted original works of art in a variety of mediums.

Members of the public are urged to visit the gallery to cast votes.

Indoor yard sale

An indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 21 at Afton United Methodist Church, 5130 Hacks Neck Road, Ophelia. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold at lunchtime.

This fundraising event is to benefit the Betty Smith Gaskins Memorial Scholarship of Afton UMC. All items selected will be by donation with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund for a student attending Rappahannock Community College.

Just Smile

In honor of Sandie Turner’s life, her family will host a musical celebration from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. Initially set for January 7, the event was rescheduled due to the winter storm. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will include members of the Robbin Thompson Band, Julius Pittman & the Revival and the Soul Expressions. Guests should bring chairs.

Tickets are $20 per person; proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets will be sold at Noblett’s Appliance and Hair Design Studio, both in Kilmarnock; or tickets@fcpsound.net. Beer, wine, spirits and other beverages will be sold; proceeds will benefit the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department.

Spaghetti supper

The men of Kilmarnock United Methodist Church, 89 East Church Street, Kilmarnock, will serve a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 8 p.m. January 26, in the fellowship hall. The Methodist women will offer desserts at $1 each.

Supper tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door. Tickets are available from Lester’s Barber Shop, HeadsUp Hairworks, Chesapeake Bank, the Shoe Clinic, or the church office, 435-1797. For take out, call 436-0511.

Photo show

Marjory Willis will be Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury’s featured artist in January, displaying about 36 of her photos in Chesapeake Center, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington.

Residents and community members are invited to view the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout January.

Community Chorus

Community Chorus practice for the Spring Concert, “From Gospel to Gershwin,” will begin at 7 p.m. January 30 at Tappahannock Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Earl Street, Tappahannock.

Windows 10

Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock will offer instructor lead, self-paced courses on Windows 10. Classes will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m on most Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Familiarity with basic computer skills such as using a mouse and keyboard are recommended. The library will provide all materials, including the computer and headphones for the class. To register, call 435-1729, or visit lancasterlibrary.org.

Burns night

The Kilmarnock and District Pipe Band will host its 18th annual Burns supper and concert January 28 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the festivities will commence at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets will be $35 each and will be for sale at the Bank of Lancaster and Chesapeake Bank Main offices in Kilmarnock and The Local in Irvington. To reserve a table for up to 6, contact Rusty Spears, 438-4597.