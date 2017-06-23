Upcoming 6-22-17

Community comedy

The Lancaster Players will present “The Queen of Bingo” through July 1 at The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The play will be staged at 8 p.m. June 23, 24, 29, 30 and July 1; and at 3 p.m. June 25. The theater and cash bar will open an hour prior to the show.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 per adult. Purchase tickets at lancasterplayers.org, or 435-3776.

Veterans benefit

concert and retreat

The fourth annual Veterans Benefit Concert & Veterans Retreat will be held from June 23 through June 25 at Yankee Point Sailboat Marina, 1303 Oak Hill Road, Lancaster. Everyone is invited to the concert under the spreading oaks at the Poolside Café. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Bands will play from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. During the concert, there will be auctions, a raffle and guest speakers. Bands will include Kick Off the Covers, Knot Water, Ottoman, Tangent and Captain Woody aka Elvis. Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds from admissions, all food, drinks, raffle, auction items and donations will go to Camp4Heroes.

Field day

Members of the Rappahannock Amateur Radio Association will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7990 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator; contact Rappahannock Amateur Radio Association president Wes Werling at werlingwt@hughes.net, or 580-4552.

Patron’s Gala

The Rappahannock Art League’s 11th annual Patron’s Gala will be held Sunday, June 25, at the Studio Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. The gala will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour with wine and hors d’oeuvres. At 5 p.m. the master of ceremonies will offer fun commentary and draw the names of those who have purchased a ticket.

Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, visit the gallery from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Officer induction

The Northern Neck Rotary “Breakfast” Club will not meet Wednesday morning June 28. Instead the club will conduct its annual induction ceremony of officers for the 2017-18 year in the evening at a member’s home.

Interested parties may call 436-2829. Regular meetings will resume at 7:30 a.m. July 5 at Lee’s Restaurant in Kilmarnock.

Carnival raffle

The 82nd annual Kilmarnock Firemen’s Festival will be held July 27 through August 5 at the KVFD Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock. The raffle grand prize is a 2017 Toyota Tacoma four-wheel drive pickup truck. Tickets are $10.

Tickets may be purchased from KVFD members, at upcoming community events and the carnival as supplies last. Tickets also may be purchased at Noblett Appliance & Propane, 17 South Main Street, Kilmarnock, where the truck may be inspected. A drawing will be held at the conclusion of the carnival on August 5.

Music by the River

Upcoming Music by the River concerts at Belle Isle State Park will include The Legacy Band on July 8 and Out On A Limb July 15.

Concerts will begin at 6 p.m. in the picnic area at the park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. A $4 parking fee is payable at the front gate. Picnics are encouraged.

Cool music

The Legacy Band will be featured at the Reedville Fishermen’s Museum 2017 summer concert series, Cool Music for Hot Summer Nights, from 7 to 10 p.m. July 22 at the RFM Pavilion, 504 Main Street, Reedville.

Single event tickets are $10. Tickets are available at the RFM, or at the venue.

CAPINNÉ

Tickets are on sale for the 27th annual CAPINNÉ, Dancing with the Northern Neck Stars July 15 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. The fee is $50 per person. Tables of 6 or 8 may be reserved.

The event, an upscale social gathering, will feature a dance competition, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, raffles and door prizes. Ticket order forms can be obtained from any Northern Neck Rotarian, or 435-4169.

Seafood fest

Tickets are on sale for the Kilmarnock Irvington White Stone Rotary 27th annual Bay Seafood Festival October 21 at Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian or kiwsrotary.com.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Food will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. and En’Novations will play from 6 to 9 p.m.

Rhythm & brews

The Lancaster by the Bay Chamber will host “Rhythm and Brews by the Bay” from 5 to 10 p.m. July 22 at Kilmarnock Town Centre Park at 150 North Main Street. Bands will include Trongone, Pretty Heavy and Beer Money.

Guests can dine on food from local restaurants and food trucks, wine from Good Luck Cellars and some of their favorite cold beers, all available for purchase. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome, but no outside food, coolers or pets. Tickets are $20 per person; children under 12 are free. Purchase tickets at lancasterva.com.

Wine and Art

The Wine and Art series with Joyce Crown-Wilkins continues from 7 to 9 p.m. on fourth Thursdays at the Tappahannock Art Gallery and Community Art Center, 200 Prince Street, Tappahannock. Adults of all skill levels are welcome.

Crab feast

Tickets are on sale for the sixth annual Irvington Crab Festival August 12 on the Irvington Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and crabs will be served at 5 p.m. The Legacy Band will rock the crowd. Beer and wine will be available for purchase and there will be a silent auction.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Ticket prices are subject to increase July 1 based on crab availability. To purchase tickets, visit the Steamboat Era Museum, 156 King Carter Drive, Irvington, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays or Saturdays, or go to steamboateramuseum.org. No tickets will be sold at the door.