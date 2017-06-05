Update: Traffic signals to be installed on Norris bridge

Due to rain Monday, temporary traffic signal equipment will now be installed at the center spans of the Robert O. Norris Bridge on Route 3 on Tuesday, June 6, between Lancaster and Middlesex counties.

Once activated, two temporary traffic signals will control one-way alternating traffic at the bridge’s center spans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The temporary signals will go into full operation around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The signals were scheduled to be activated today, but the activation was postponed due to weather conditions. Dry conditions are needed for crews to apply new, temporary lane markings.

Crews will use the closed lane to paint the center spans of the Norris Bridge. The signals will remain in place until the end of the painting project in June 2018.