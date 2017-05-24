Watermen’s Way boots arrive

More than 40 people on May 11 came to the Steamboat Era Museum to welcome the arrival of Watermen’s Way boots.

Some 15 pairs were delivered and the artists were anxious to start the decorating using paint, mosaics, collage and photography, executive director Barbara Brecher.

Icon Poly fabricated the boots. Its owner, Kyle Vohland and his dad, Lee, trucked the boots from Gibbon, Neb. After helping the artists load the boots in their vehicles, Vohland explained the best techniques and processes to use to decorate the boots, said Brecher. He answered questions from the artists.

As a boost to tourism, a map will serve as a guide to the locations of the boots so folks can see and photograph them, she said. The boots are scheduled to be placed around the community in late June.

Soon boots will welcome customers and visitors to Chesapeake Bank, Kilmarnock Inn, Objects, Front Porch Coffee, Rappahannock Art League, Steamboat Era Museum, Town of Kilmarnock, Bank of Lancaster, Tides Inn, J & W Seafood, Noblett’s, Burke’s Fine Jewelers and the Town of Urbanna. In addition, Stingray Point Marina is donating a pair of boots to the Deltaville Maritime Museum and Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Lancaster Community Library are sharing a pair.

Sponsorship fees will help support the Watermen’s Association, Steamboat Era Museum and Rappahannock Art League.

Northern Neck businesses or organizations interested in participating in Watermen’s Way, may contact Susan Cockrell at susancockrell@kilmarnockva.com, or 435-1552, extension 25. For businesses or organizations in Middlesex County, contact Michelle Brown at m.brown@co.middlesex.va.us, or 654-1363.

The following partner organizations are responsible for creating and managing Watermen’s Way: Virginia’s River Realm, Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce, Steamboat Era Museum, Rappahannock Art League and the Virginia’s Watermen’s Association.

Virginia’s River Realm is a tourism partnership among the Town of Kilmarnock, Lancaster and Middlesex counties and Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce.